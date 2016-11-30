From Financial Times, goodbye to Barack Obama's world: It is the failing of liberal technocrats to think reason governs how people act; and the elite's Marie Antoinette moment: At a time when Britain has voted to leave the EU, when Donald Trump has been elected US president, and Marine Le Pen is marching towards the Elysee Palace, we — the gatekeepers of the global liberal order — keep on doubling down. The rich can't save us: The Democratic donor class will resist the very policies that could unite workers of all races — they can't subdue Trumpism. Why the Bernie Sanders approach to winning isn't enough for Democrats to rise again: The situation is much more complicated than some liberals make it seem. Demoralized Democrats have a roadmap for success in Trump's America — it was written by Jesse Jackson.

Jonathan Chait on David Brooks and the intellectual collapse of the center. Pro-democracy Republicans can counter Trump: Challenges to the president from a handful of GOP members of Congress won't derail the conservative agenda. Want to know if the Trump administration will lurch into radicalism? Don't look at Trump. In defense of doomsaying: Airing the worst-case scenarios of a Trump presidency is the only way we can avoid them. Manuel Serrano on the road from democracy to kakistocracy — and back.