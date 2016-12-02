How the tea party learned to love Donald Trump: Trump may not be a "true" conservative, but they hope he will listen more than establishment Republicans have. Behind "Make America Great," the Koch agenda returns with a vengeance. Trump's Koch administration: Despite past clashes — and looming policy disputes — the Koch brothers' operation has allies in key positions on Trump's team. Donald Trump is betting that policy expertise doesn't matter. Trump's economic cabinet picks signal embrace of Wall Street elite. President Trump and the triumph of private capital: It's beginning to smell a lot like oligarchy. Angus King: Trump's not draining swamp, he's adding alligators. Hedge fund manager Whitney Tilson: Trump "conned" voters. Supporters don't really care if Trump drains the swamp.