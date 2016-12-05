The other side of the global right-wing surge: Nostalgia for empire. Extremists turn to a leader to protect Western values: Vladimir Putin. Michael Brenner on how autocracy will come to America. Annalisa Merelli on the key difference between populism and fascism. Julius Probst on the rise of fascism. Should we even go there? Historians on comparing fascism to Trumpism. Is Trump a Berlusconi or more like Mussolini? A People's History of the Third Reich: How Great Man theory allows us to abdicate collective responsibility. Does this haircut make me look like a Nazi? The new Jewish question: As Trump's election and its aftermath show, Jews still play a role in the passion plays of others. Adam Wren: What I learned binge-watching Steve Bannon's documentaries.
The Trump Bros have found their safe space. The far Right has a new digital safe space. Tweedy racists and "ironic" anti-Semites: The alt-Right fits a historical pattern. News outlets rethink usage of the term "alt-Right". Christopher Caldwell on what the alt-Right really means (and a response). The "alt-Right" splinters as supporters and critics agree it was white supremacy all along.