Simon Beard (LSE): Persons and Value: A Thesis in Population Axiology. A brutal dictator has fallen and his former butler is celebrating. Here's what the hell just happened in Italy and why it's a big deal. Western Europe still without an anti-immigrant populist leader, for now. Suspected Russian interference in elections around the world is spreading. The non-verdict of the police officer who killed Walter Scott is a national embarrassment. The historic victory at Standing Rock: What it means, what the law says, and what comes next. Jia Tolentino on the year we played ourselves. Scott McLemee explores the mysteries of the Voynich manuscript, a centuries-old manuscript that has tested, and defeated, the mental powers of numerous researchers.

Here's what has to happen in the next 14 days.Why I will not cast my electoral vote for Donald Trump: The Electoral College is supposed to determine if a candidate is qualified to be president — Mr. Trump has not met its standards. Rogue electors brief Clinton camp on anti-Trump plan: Kasich emerges as the group's alternative Electoral College pick.