A lower nuclear threshold: It's time to start worrying about the bomb again. No one can stop President Trump from using nuclear weapons — that's by design. Keep the future in mind: Trump's wisest strategy is to stay out of Putin's way as Russian power decays from within. Does NATO missile defense have a future? Donald Trump's team is trying to have it both ways on its Taiwan controversy. To explain Trump's Taiwan move, there are 3 alarming possibilities (and more). Donald Trump keeps confirming fears about his diplomatic skills. How scary is Trump's foreign policy? Trump says he doesn't want military interventions — so did Bush. Matthew Walden: "Since Trump picked Mike Flynn to be his national security adviser, I decided to read his book. It's unsurprisingly racist & disturbing".