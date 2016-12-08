From Politico, Hadas Gold on how Donald Trump and "Morning Joe" made up: While critics lash out, MSNBC's morning talker builds a pipeline to Trump Tower. It's time for MSNBC to address reports that Joe Scarborough is advising Donald Trump. A study finds Clinton-Trump coverage was a feast of false equivalency (and more). Meet the press: Rick Perlstein on the hustlers, hucksters, hacks, and cowards who helped elect Donald Trump. "Really sick of this cycle: Trump lies, lie is disproven, no press conference to ask him about it directly, surrogates lie about lie, repeat". "1. Trump says/does something 2. Media reports at face value 3. Turns out not to be true, but it's too late, everyone already heard it was".
Trump lost Time magazine's popular vote, too.