From NYRB, the shadow world: A review essay on Russia, NATO and Trump by Robert Cottrell. When the Soviet Union collapsed 25 years ago, Russia looked set to become a free-market democracy; Arkady Ostrovsky explains why that did not happen, and how much of it is Mr Putin's fault. Russian propaganda is state-of-the-art again: As in the 1930s, Moscow is a beacon for an international movement. Putin has sown confusion and conflict around the world the past two years — but his short-sighted meddling isn't the work of a mastermind. Russia and the threat to liberal democracy: Larry Diamond on how Vladimir Putin is making the world safe for autocracy. Treat Russia like the international poison it is.

What it really means to be a "Friend of Putin": Reported Secretary of State frontrunner Rex Tillerson is close to Vladimir Putin — here's what that costs these days. Tillerson might be the worst secretary of state contender on Trump's list. Rex Tillerson: An appointment that would confirm Putin's US election win. Steve Coll on Rex Tillerson, from a corporate oil sovereign to the State Department: "It will certainly confirm the assumption of many people around the world that American power is best understood as a raw, neocolonial exercise in securing resources" (and more). Trump, Putin, and ExxonMobil team up to destroy the planet.

Thread: "Let me see if I can try & remember all the blatant Russia/Trump things are out there". How Russian hackers can blackmail Donald Trump and the GOP. The CIA concluded that Russia worked to elect Trump — Republicans now face an impossible choice. The alarming response to Russian meddling in American democracy. Trump, McConnell, Putin, and the triumph of the will to power: When all the smoke has cleared away and the outrage dissipated, the bottom line will be that Russia set out to influence the U.S. election, and Republicans in Congress decided not to speak out against them, and both their calculations were rewarded. Democrats and America vs. Trump and Russia: This is a fight for who controls America.

Intelligence figures fear Trump reprisals over assessment of Russia election role. Intel world struggles to crack the code of an untrusting Trump: How do you brief a president who refuses to believe what you tell him? (and more) As Trump skips intel briefings, questions intensify: The fact that Trump has no idea what he's doing is alarming — the fact that Trump doesn't seem eager to learn is almost certainly worse. Trump once (wrongly) criticized Obama for not attending intel briefings (and Republicans).

Scott Shapiro: "GOP is the Party of Projection: everything they said about Obama and Clinton is true of them"; and "It makes no sense to be angry at Russia, whose economy we are trying to crush. GOP's complicity in their meddling, however, is unforgivable".