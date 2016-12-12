Clark D. Cunningham (Georgia State): Apple and the American Revolution: Remembering Why We Have the Fourth Amendment. Frankfurt Schooled: The Frankfurt Book Fair and the world of ideas. Irin Carmon on what women really think of men. Can art save us from bullshit? Stephen Duncombe and Silas Harrebye on the practice of making political art that works. "There's nothing better than a scared, rich candidate: Molly Ball on how political consulting works — or doesn't. Low social status "can damage immune system": Simply being at the bottom of the social heap directly alters the body in ways that can damage health.
The story behind Trump's tweet attack on Chuck Jones of the United Steelworkers. This is what happens when Donald Trump attacks a private citizen on Twitter. Trump tweets stir debate about intimidation. Donald Trump's tweets fit a pattern of harassment Twitter has banned before. Donald Trump has weaponized Twitter — with dangerous consequences. Critics of Trump's nasty Twitter attacks miss the point: He simply cannot stop even if he wanted to.