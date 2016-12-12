Arno Tausch (Innsbruck): Global Catholicism in the Age of Mass Migration and the Rise of Populism: Comparative Analyses, Based on Recent World Values Survey and European Social Survey Data. Nicholas Chesterley (Oxford) and Paolo Roberti (Bologna): Populism and Institutional Capture. Danny Quah and Kishore Mahbubani on the geopolitics of populism. Against (the concept of) populism: The longstanding western fear of the people is central to representative democracy as it is understood today. Welcome to the age of anger: The seismic events of 2016 have revealed a world in chaos — and one that old ideas of liberal rationalism can no longer explain. Virtuous reality: Robert Westbrook on the politics of character in a post-liberal age.

Why are we voting for the worst characters of capitalism? Francesc Badia i Dalmases interviews Quentin Peel on how we risk repeating the mistakes of the 1930s. The Brexit-Trump Syndrome: Michael Jacobs and Mariana Mazzucato explain why and how we need to rethink contemporary capitalism. The German economist calling time on capitalism: Aditya Chakrabortty interviews Wolfgang Streeck on Trump's election, why we should be happy about Brexit and the crises facing western democracy. You can download Capitalism and Political Power by Krzysztof Wasniewski.