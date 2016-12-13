From Balkinization, David Super on the strange world of "reconciliation"; on how reconciliation works; and on what the new majority will do — and how they will do it. If Democrats want to win, they should filibuster Trump early and often. GOP senators are anxious about nuking the filibuster. Are Republicans crazy enough to go after Social Security? The Republican Obamacare repeal plan comes into terrifying focus. Hospitals: GOP may create "an unprecedented public health crisis". Democrats, don't repeat Obama's biggest mistake: To save Obamacare from Republicans, the opposition party must heed the lesson of 2011's debt limit standoff.