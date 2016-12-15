From the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, Ben Buchanan and Michael Sulmeyer on Russia and Cyber Operations: Challenges and Opportunities for the Next U.S. Administration. Russian spies adopt new tactics to battle old enemy: Hacking during US presidential campaign marks escalation of cold war-style espionage. Putin had a motive for helping put Trump in the White House. U.S. officials: Putin personally involved in U.S. election hack. Trump is assembling an anti-government — did Russia help get him here? Trump's men in Moscow: Trump disciples suddenly showing up in Russia.

At this point, you need to be willfully blind to pretend this was anything other than what it was: A ratfucking operation on an epic scale aimed squarely at Hillary Clinton and the Democratic Party — and while it was happening, Republicans were happy to play along. With a -10 net favorability among GOP members, the Russian president is far better liked by them than either Hillary Clinton (-77) or Barack Obama (-64). The specifics of how Congress "investigates" Russian hacking will make a huge difference.

President-elect Donald Trump's ongoing feud with U.S. intelligence agencies over alleged hacking by Russia is unnerving outside national security experts. Trump maintains "insanely dangerous" feud with intelligence agencies. Former defense secretary and CIA director Leon Panetta: Trump responsible if U.S. attacked while he skips intel briefings.