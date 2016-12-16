In new @YouGovUS poll, Republican voters view Vladimir Putin more favorably than any Democrat leader in the poll. Trump's war on the CIA has deep, right-wing roots: His anti-professionalism is part of a long populist tradition in America — and it could cripple his presidency. An intellectual history of Trumpism: Trump's ideology has deep roots in U.S. history — but this is the first time it's made it to the White House. Will Trump take a honey badger approach to Congress? Why conservatives were wrong about why Republicans like Trump: Authoritarianism in service of plutocracy turns out to be an attractive combination for the Grand Old Party. Here's how we'll know if Trump engages in secret surveillance.

Quinta Jurecic on Donald Trump's state of exception: "So maybe Trump is just a bullshitter, rather than a Schmittian bullshitter. In this scenario, we may be headed for something much closer to a Berlusconi than a Putin: four to eight years of cheerful vulgarity and the degradation of political norms in the service of grift, but not a wholesale attack on the rule of law as such".