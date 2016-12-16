Timothy K. Kuhner (Georgia State): Plutocracy and Partyocracy: Oligarchies Born of Constitutional Interpretation. Republicans are planning to use the budget process to remake Washington early next year — why doesn't Trump even have a budget director? McConnell says no to infrastructure spending as a priority. Donald Trump's fiscal stimulus probably won't work: This was the right recipe for 2013 but it's too late now. What the markets expect from President Trump: Trump's America will be a great place for banks and for-profit colleges — but not for hospitals — according to the Wall Street hive mind. Larry Summers on how Trump's tax plans favour the rich and will hamper economic growth.

Isn't it funny how the same investment firm always shows up at the White House? Goldman Sachs turns up in the upper economic policy reaches of White House after White House because America has ossified into a moneyed oligarchy. Trump's 17 cabinet-level picks have more money than a third of American households combined. Alex Cuadros on the other Buffet rule: Or why better billionaires will never save us.