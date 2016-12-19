When does democracy fail? When voters don't get what they asked for. Is there a crisis of democracy? Jeffrey C. Isaac on the rise of Trump-like figures in democracies. "Putin's Rasputin" has lauded Donald Trump as a "sensation": Is Aleksandr Dugin "Putin's brain", or just a fringe crank? Top 10 signs that a U.S. president is a Russian agent: How many more obvious giveaways do we need to see? It's time to take Trump's pro-Russian foreign policy seriously (and literally). Donald Trump doesn't know it yet, but Vladimir Putin is going to dump him.

The U.S. Election Assistance Commission, the agency charged with ensuring that voting machines meet security standards, was itself penetrated by a hacker after the November elections. How a Putin fan overseas pushed pro-Trump propaganda to Americans. Useful idiots galore: Russia got lots of help in the United States hacking the election. How right-wing media helped Trump voters warm up to Vladimir Putin. How conservatives are talking about Russia's alleged meddling in the U.S. election. Trump supporters, GOP elites, a substantial portion of the US electorate simply didn't care about what Russia was doing because they believed it hurt Hillary Clinton.

Will Obama order American hackers to dox Putin? Cyberwar is so new that it's hard to know what a proportional response looks like. Here's how Obama can hit back at Putin over hacking.