From PostEverything, Daniel Drezner on Donald Trump's three types of norm violations; and how could Donald Trump answer questions about his money? By giving it all away. Donald Trump's sons behind nonprofit selling access to president-elect. Newt Gingrich: Trump should illegally hire his relatives, profit from inside dealing, and then pardon them. The evidence to impeach Donald Trump may already be here (and more). Trump adviser Anthony Scaramucci: Don't take Trump literally, "take him symbolically". Cucks, identity politics, and why just talking about Trump makes him seem normal. Trump could destroy public discourse and lead to someone worse, explains Roger Berkowitz, a scholar on Hannah Arendt. How Hannah Arendt's classic work on totalitarianism illuminates today's America. Julian Friedland on the banality of American evil.

Josh Marshall on US Ambassador to Israel nominee David Friedman: I did not realize you could leverage the Holocaust and the 6 million Jewish victims as a cudgel to defend a man caught on tape bragging about "grabbing" women by their "pussies" and coercing sex. Here's another Trump cabinet pick with close financial ties to Russians: Wilbur Ross joined with a Russian oligarch and a former KGB official to run a troubled bank in Cyprus. Donald Trump turns to always-wrong pseudo-economist Lawrence Kudlow. Outsiders selected by Trump aim to unnerve Washington. Democrats need to oppose Trump's cabinet picks en masse: If Democrats still believe that Trump is a threat to democracy, then they should act accordingly.

The frightening common ground between Trump adviser Steve Bannon and white nationalism's favorite philosopher, Aleksandr Dugin. Donald Trump is a uniquely American populist: He's in a different category from far-Right European leaders like Marine Le Pen. Tracking Trump's national-security conflicts of interest: Will the next president's foreign policy serve America's interests or his own? The only enemies Donald Trump can see are his fellow Americans: How can he defend the country? People who fear Trump aren't weak — they're being reasonable. Lessons for fighting a demagogue, from the people who survived a plague: How the AIDS movement has given birth to the Trump resistance. The most useful guide to resisting Donald Trump: It's the Tea Party playbook, minus the nooses.

The true story of how Teen Vogue got mad, got woke, and began terrifying men like Donald Trump. Comedians in the age of Trump: Forget your stupid toupee jokes. Pop culture in a post-truth America: Emily Harnett on the political implications of TV's new self-consciousness.