Trump team discussing "half-blind" trust for conflicts of interest. The language and taxonomy of "conflicts of interest" and conventional government ethics are simply not up to the challenge of understanding the Trumps let alone protecting the republic from them; it is difficult to quite capture not just the brazenness of this idea but how totally the Trump boys were caught in the act. Lobbyist hater Corey Lewandowski is opening a lobbying firm. Donald Trump thought his promise to "drain the swamp" was "cute" during the election but he doesn't want to use the phrase anymore, Newt Gingrich says. Norm conquest: Trump is set to undermine the things you take for granted in government and public life.