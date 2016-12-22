From Spontaneous Generations, a special issue on science and technology studies and social inequality. Who gets to be a science nerd? Rachel Riederer reviews Innocent Experiments: Childhood and the Popular Culture of Science in the United States by Rebecca Onion. Jaana Eigi (Tartu): The Social Organisation of Science as a Question for Philosophy of Science. What counts as science? The arXiv preprint service is trying to answer an age-old question. Gopal Sarma (Emory): Scientific Data Science and the Case for Open Access. Chris Chambers on how to deal with being "scooped": The vast majority of science is a process of derivative, incremental advance. Peer review is a thankless task — so what motivates the scientists who do it the most? Trevor Quick on the problem with science writing. Cheerleading with an agenda: Yarden Katz on how the press covers science.
Peter D. Blair (The National Academies): The Evolving Role of the US National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine in Providing Science and Technology Policy Advice to the US Government. Trump's budget director pick Mick Mulvaney: "Do we really need government-funded research at all". How Trump could wage a war on scientific expertise: The mechanics of stripping empiricism out of America's regulatory systems. Scientists prepare to fight for their work during "the Trumpocene". Nobel laureates have spoken out — the battle to defend science under Trump has begun. How Einstein and Schrodinger conspired to kill a cat: The rise of fascism shaped Schrodinger's cat fable.