Donald Trump's post-Cold War vision

William Bain (NUS): The Medieval Contribution to Modern International Relations. Soren Scholvin (Hanover): Geopolitics: An Overview of Concepts and Empirical Examples from International Relations. The first chapter from Power and International Relations: A Conceptual Approach by David A. Baldwin. Rajan Menon reviews Realpolitik: A History by John Bew. Where have all the big international relations theories gone? The problems of the world have not gotten smaller, but the theories to explain them seem diminished. The intellectual ghosts of the post-Cold War era: A generation later, U.S. foreign policy is still grappling with Fukuyama and Huntington. Elizabeth Radziszewski on how foreign policy has lost its creativity — design thinking is the answer. Is the "rules based order" worth keeping up? Sorry, folks — there is no rules-based world order.
From the Cato Institute, a special report on Our Foreign Policy Choices: Rethinking America's Global Role. Is a better world possible without U.S. military force? It's fiction to pretend that the most powerful nation can ever be truly "neutral" in foreign conflicts. Is U.S. power really so special? Syria provokes an American anxiety. What is America without influence? Trump will find out. The myth of American retreat: William Ruger reviews Retreat and Its Consequences: American Foreign Policy and the Problem of World Order by Robert J. Lieber. Matthew Fay on Obama, Trump, and Jacksonian foreign policy. Ed Kilgore on Trump and the George Wallace tradition of foreign policy. When humanitarianism became imperialism: Gregory Afinogenov on how the failed politics of "humanitarian intervention" were born in 1980s Afghanistan.
Remember the "Thucydides Trap"'? The Chinese do; Trump clearly does not. As Trump tweets, China quietly weighs options to retaliate. Trump is inflaming U.S.-China relations — that's bad news. Trump's tweets are a threat to our national security: His lies are a problem, but his belligerence is worse — it could start a war. From NYRB, a review essay on Russia, NATO, and Trump by Robert Cottrell. Matthew Yglesias on 9 questions about Russia you were too embarrassed to ask. U.S. foreign policy toward Russia might change under Trump — but there's a deeper change that's coming. From the CAP, a special report on Trump's worrisome ties to Russia. Trump is not playing 3-dimensional chess with the Russians and Chinese — he's being played.
Donald Trump's post-Cold War vision of U.S. foreign policy: "The day of the chess player is over", the businessman once wrote. Donald Trump embraces the risky "Madman Theory" on foreign policy. Eight questions about Donald Trump's decision-making in a foreign policy crisis. When daily intelligence briefings prevented a nuclear war: Before he does away with the ritual, Trump should consider what happened in 1962, when JFK made sure he knew as much as his generals did. Yes, Donald Trump is making terrorist attacks more likely: By framing the war with ISIS in explicitly religious, them-against-us rhetoric, he's playing right into the extremists' hands.