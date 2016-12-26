From we_magazine, a special issue on India. Indira Jaising and Rangita de Silva de Alwis (Penn): The Role of Personal Laws in Creating a "Second Sex". Leading Nepal editor speaks out about independent media facing censorship in South Asia. Perpetuating the myth of constitutional patriotism: The court's appeal to constitutional patriotism in its order on the national anthem demonstrates a forsaking of intellectual enquiry into political theory and law, and a perilous road to judicial hegemony. Rozina Ali on a troubling culture war between India and Pakistan. Ragini Tharoor Srinivasan on the slow strangulation of a South Asian magazine. Zia Mian on Kashmir, climate change, and nuclear war.

From Canadian Journal of History, Jim Handy and Michael D. Kirkpatrick on "a terrible necessity": The Economist on India. Srila Roy looks at the "new" forms of feminist activism being engaged in by young women, subaltern women and queer women in South Asia, and beyond, calling on us to reconsider what we mean by "radical" political engagement. India's model for tolerance: In the country's current period of high Hindu-Muslim tension, this city might have the answers. Gurumurthy Kalyanaram on why South Asia's rise should interest the U.S.: A salient but overlooked dynamic during the Obama presidency is the rise of new strategic opportunities for the U.S. in South Asia.

Thunder from the East: The idea that India might one day be at the fulcrum of global economic development underlines the point that the story of Easternisation is about much more than China.