Luciana Brito (CUNY): The Crime of Miscegenation: Racial Mixing in Slaveholding Brazil and the Threat to Racial Purity in Post-abolition United States. Teaching quilombismo: Laura Premack on an Afro-Brazilian political philosophy. Michael Monahan (Marquette): Reason, Race, and "The Human Project": Sylvia Wynter, Sociogenesis, and Philosophy in the Americas. Reena Goldthree interviews Eric D. Duke, author of Building a Nation: Caribbean Federation in the Black Diaspora. Why was Haiti's revolutionary overlooked by historians for so long? Giving Toussaint Louverture the Great Man treatment. You can download the American Political Science Association's Task Force Report The Double Bind: The Politics of Racial and Class Inequalities in the Americas.