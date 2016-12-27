Stefania Taviano (Messina): The Global Imaginary of Arab Hip Hop: A Case Study. LinDa Saphan (CMSV): Gendered Modernity in Cambodia: The Rise of Women in the Music Industry. Black skin blue eyed boys: Jason Heller on the story of pioneering interracial rock band the Equals. Hallyu, K-pop: Amy X. Wang goes inside the weirdest, most lucrative global frenzy in music. What does it take for a K-Pop star to cross over? Chaelin Lee — better known as CL — is attempting to become a household name in the U.S. — it won't be easy. The pop star of jihad: The strange tale of Deso Dogg, the German rapper who fled to Syria to sing songs for ISIS. Ben Ellman on the globalization of local radio. The new global spirit of pop music: Atossa Araxia Abrahamian reviews Uproot: Travels in 21st-Century Music and Digital Culture by Jace Clayton.