Lino Camprubi (Max Planck): The Invention of the Global Environment. Ryszard F. Sadowski (UKSW): The Concept of Nobilis Barbarus in the Light of Contemporary Ecological Challenges. Corporations have rights, why not nature? Extending personhood rights to nature could protect valuable public resources. Who speaks for the trees? Extending rights to nature entails fighting to counteract the remarkable power personhood allows profit-seeking ventures. Great Barrier Reef obituary goes viral, to the horror of scientists: "The message should be that it isn't too late — not we should all give up". We finally know the immense weight of humanity's footprint.

The Arctic is warming twice as fast as any place on the planet — can native villages in northernmost Alaska survive climate change? Climate change is already forcing Americans to move. Perils of climate change could swamp coastal real estate: Homeowners are slowly growing wary of buying property in the areas most at risk, setting up a potential economic time bomb in an industry that is struggling to adapt. Towards a working-class environmentalism: The environmental movement has somehow become synonymous with elite technocratic liberalism — that doesn't have to be the case. Obama just took a big step on climate — and Trump probably can't undo it (and more).