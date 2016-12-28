Kristian Girling (Heythrop): Thinking Beyond NATO: A Future Defence Alliance in the Anglosphere? Andrew Glencross (Aston): Rousseau's Revenge: The Political Philosophy of Brexit. Benjamin Levites (Brooklyn): The Scottish Independence Referendum and the Principles of Democratic Secession. Sabrina Fairchild reviews The Cultural Construction of the British World, ed. Barry Crosbie and Mark Hampton. Mark Mazower reviews Britain's Europe: A Thousand Years of Conflict and Cooperation by Brendan Simms. A. W. Purdue reviews Crusoe's Island: A Rich and Curious History of Pirates, Castaways and Madness by Andrew Lambert. This is personal: An excerpt from Angry White People: Coming Face-to-Face with the British Far Right by Hsiao-Hung Pai.

Alex Sutton (Chichester): Depoliticisation and the Politics of Imperialism. Uncovering the brutal truth about the British empire: Caroline Elkins stirred controversy with her work on the crushing of the Mau Mau uprising, but it laid the ground for a legal case that has transformed our view of Britain's past. A museum about rights, and a legacy of uncomfortable Canadian truths. Black power in Oz: An excerpt from Decolonizing Solidarity: Dilemmas and Directions for Supporters of Indigenous Struggles by Clare Land. Australians' "right" to be bigoted: Jill Rudge on protecting minorities' rights from the tyranny of the majority.