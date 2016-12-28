Rafael Di Tella and Julio J. Rotemberg (Harvard): Populism and the Return of the "Paranoid Style": Some Evidence and a Simple Model of Demand for Incompetence as Insurance against Elite Betrayal. Kenneth Lipartito (FIU): The Economic History of Trumpism. Populism, real and phony: Trumpist populism is turning out to be entirely fake, a scam sold to working-class voters who are in for a rude awakening — will the new regime pay a political price? Why the white working class feels like they've lost it all: Sean Illing interviews Justin Gest, author of The New Minority: White Working Class Politics in an Age of Immigration and Inequality. How are Democrats supposed to appeal to the white working class? Josh Barro on 8 ideas for Democrats to beat Donald Trump on jobs and wages.