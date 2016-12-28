Peter John (UCL) and Keith Dowding (ANU): Spanning Exit and Voice: Albert Hirschman's Contribution to Political Science. Daniel P. Enemark (USC), Mathew D. McCubbins (Duke), and Mark B. Turner (Case Western): Nashbots: How Political Scientists Have Underestimated Human Rationality, and How to Fix It. The rumored methodological wars in political science are not the wars actually being fought. Trump, Brexit, and political science's failures: The flawed analysis of recent events raises fundamental questions about the direction political science is taking. Political science professors discuss obligation to explore current controversies in class — but they need to be ready for the student who asks, "Can't we just nuke them all?"