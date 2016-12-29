From Columbia Journalism Review, a special section on Covering Trump, including Nic Dawes on maneuvering a new reality for US journalism; and what Trump could (and couldn't) do to restrict press freedom. Gawker's demise and the Trump-era threat to the First Amendment: Hulk Hogan's smashing legal victory shows us that publishing the truth may no longer be enough. Donald Trump's real threat to the press: Worry about the Espionage Act, not libel laws. As Trump era nears, is the media ready for the challenge? Winter is coming: Prospects for the American press under Trump. How journalists covered the rise of Mussolini and Hitler: Reports on the rise of fascism in Europe was not the American media's finest hour. Dan Gilmore on Trump, free speech, and why journalists must be activists.