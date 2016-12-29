From Law, Ethics and Philosophy, a symposium on "Four Puzzles on Gender Equality" by Philippe Van Parijs. Sergei M. Guriev (Sciences Po) and Daniel Treisman (UCLA): What Makes Governments Popular. Russia, Turkey, Iran eye dicing Syria into zones of influence. Venezuela military trafficking food as country goes hungry. Cynthia Banham on civil society resistance in liberal democracies in a time of rising non-accountability. The rules of the game: Eric Maskin and Amartya Sen on a new electoral system. Politicizing Star Wars: Dan Hassler-Forest on anti-fascism vs. nostalgia in "Rogue One". Climate change driving birds to migrate early, research reveals. Climate scientists swing back, launch anonymous hotline for government employees to report Trump meddling.