Alison McQueen (Stanford): The Wages of Fear and the Promise of Hope: How Should We Feel When We Talk About Climate Change? Kieran Setiya on how philosophy can address the problem of climate change. Want to slow climate change? Stop having babies — the alternative is "give up your toys". Stop waiting for a big breakthrough on climate change — this is what we'll get instead. A major climate threshold has been permanently crossed. Richard Marshall interviews Dale Jamieson, author of Reason in a Dark Time: Why the Struggle to Stop Climate Change Failed — and What It Means For Our Future. We don't need a "war" on climate change, we need a revolution.

Margaret A. Young (Melbourne): Trade Measures to Address Climate Change: Territory and Extraterritoriality. The first chapter from The New Ecology: Rethinking a Science for the Anthropocene by Oswald J. Schmitz. Global Trumpism seen harming efforts to reduce climate pollution. Libertarianism, liberalism, and the legal theory of environmental regulation: Jason MacLean reviews Ecolawgic: The Logic of Ecosystems and the Rule of Law by Bruce Pardy. The Holocene hangover: It is time for humanity to make fundamental changes. Stacey Balkan reviews The Great Derangement: Climate Change and the Unthinkable by Amitav Ghosh.

Cass Sunstein (Harvard): Changing Climate Change, 2009-2016: A Preliminary Report. Rosemary Lyster (Sydney): Climate Justice, Adaptation and the Paris Agreement: A Recipe for Disasters? The word "anthropocene" has become the closest thing there is to common shorthand for this turbulent, momentous, unpredictable, hopeless, hopeful time — duration and scope still unknown. Can the world fight climate change in the era of Trump? Obama's science adviser thinks so. Economists agree: Economic models underestimate climate change. How to stay sane in the face of climate change: Physical consequences aren't the only danger of the climate crisis.

From Bitch, a series of articles on climate change and unnatural disasters. 2016 will be the warmest year, but this is how deniers will spin it. This one weird trick will not convince conservatives to fight climate change: Clever new arguments are beside the point.