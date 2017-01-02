500 years on, are we living in Thomas More's Utopia? In a utopian future, what counts as luxury? Ben Sullivan wonders. Is humanity getting better? Our new global crises are so challenging because the bads are so tightly bound up with the goods. Max Roser on proof that life is getting better for humanity, in 5 charts. Everything is (still) awesome: Maybe the message didn't break through, but things continue to be pretty great — and getting better — in America. What today's movements for social and economic reform can learn from the intentional communities of the nineteenth century: Akash Kapur reviews Utopia Drive: A Road Trip Through America's Most Radical Idea by Erik Reece and Paradise Now: The Story of American Utopianism by Chris Jennings. Utopia: Michael Caines on nine of the most miserable attempts to create idealised societies.