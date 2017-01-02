From the Upshot, Nate Cohn on how the Obama coalition crumbled, leaving an opening for Trump. The lists told us otherwise: Daniel Schlozman on the Democratic collapse and the ascent of Trumpism. Hillary Clinton really shouldn't have told voters that Trump wasn't a normal Republican. It's not about the economy: In an increasingly polarized country, even economic progress can't get voters to abandon their partisan allegiance. Don't blame technology: Russian hackers were able to interfere in the US election not because of Internet technology as such, but because of public receptivity to anti-establishment messages. Americans — especially but not exclusively Trump voters — believe crazy, wrong things.

Oh, Sancho: Aaron R. Hanlon onthe ongoing ride of Don Quixote in American politics. Why the Democrats' 2017 comeback dream is like nothing we've seen before.