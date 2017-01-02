Alma Begicevic (Loyola): Money as Justice: The Case of Bosnia and Herzegovina. From Australian Humanities Review, a roundtable on the essay "What is the Western Canon Good For?" by Adam Kotsko. How Australia has avoided a recession for 25 years. The Trump penalty: Five ways many Americans' finances will take a hit under the Trump administration. Wall Street Journal editor Gerard Baker says his newspaper won't call Donald Trump's lies "lies". 2017 will be the year that news organizations start approaching headlines with the importance they deserve. Gender theorist Judith Butler sure can pen a scathing email. 2016 roundup: Steve Watson on the year's strangest magazines. A reminder that bowl games still matter in the College Football Playoff era.