From Poynter, how the team of wonks at Vox will cover Trump's presidency. Who will be the Walter Lippmann of the Trump era? Daniel W. Drezner on insider access in the Trump administration. NBC is building a Trump Normalization Machine: Joe Scarborough, Megyn Kelly, Trump's Celebrity Apprentice Connection, and Greta Van Susteren will just make things worse. How Ed Schultz transformed from MSNBC lefty to the American face of Moscow media. The Washington Post published a false story, but it's not fake news: It's ok to criticize the newspaper for wrongly reporting that Russia hacked the U.S. power grid, just don't confuse it with fake news. Pagan Kennedy on how to destroy the business model of Breitbart and fake news. It's time to retire the tainted term "fake news".

Did media literacy backfire? The problem on our hands is a lot bigger than most folks appreciate. Hugh Gusterson on how rumors tap and fuel anxieties in the Internet age: Pizzagate is a harbinger of much worse to come. The age of fake policy: Hyping the trivial obscures reality.