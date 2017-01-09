From Elle, writers discuss race in America: A roundtable with Marc Lamont Hill, Emily Raboteau, and Mychal Denzel Smith. I'm not your racial confessor: Jamelle Bouie, Gene Demby, Aisha Harris, and Tressie McMillan Cottom on the black person's burden of managing white emotions in the age of Trump. How black writers can help white readers: I won't manage your emotions — I want you to understand my perspective. Toni Morrison on Making America White Again: The choices made by white men, who are prepared to abandon their humanity out of fear of black men and women, suggest the true horror of lost status. Reading Albert Murray in the Age of Trump: Greg Thomas reviews the Library of America's Albert Murray: Collected Essays and Memoirs.