The inaugural issue of the International Journal of Political Theory is out. Jeanne Morefield (Whitman): Political Theory as Historical Counterpoint: The Case of Schmitt and Sovereignty. Dorothea Gadeke on globalizing political theory and the role of the particular. Ashley R. Bullard reviews The State: Past, Present, Future by Bob Jessop. Nicolas Schneider reviews Undoing Ties: Political Philosophy at the Waning of the State by Mariano Croce and Andrea Salvatore. David V. Johnson reviews Political Political Theory: Essays on Institutions by Jeremy Waldron. The introduction to Rousseau's Rejuvenation of Political Philosophy: A New Introduction by Nelson Lund.

From the latest edition of Theory and Methods in Political Science, ed. David Marsh and Gerry Stoker, here is the entry on Normative Political Theory by Chris Armstrong. David Held and Pietro Maffettone introduce the themes in their new edited volume Global Political Theory. You can download Political Concepts, ed. Richard Bellamy and Andrew Mason (2003).

Why doesn't political philosophy matter? Jason Brennan on the five major types of dissertations in political philosophy and political theory. "Ayn Rand is to political theory what L. Ron Hubbard is to religion. If you bring her up in a serious discussion your credibility decreases".