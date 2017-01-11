Mark Lutz (UNLV): The Epistolary Exchange between Leo Strauss and Alexandre Kojeve. Researchers may have "found" many of China's 30 million missing girls. Hundreds of neo-Nazis have "gone underground" in Germany — and experts are worried they're creating new right-wing terrorist groups. Jeff Sessions' dalliances with extremists includes "constitutional" sheriffs and their insane cohort. The real Rex Tillerson: Tillerson's conflicts of interest run far deeper than his public statements would have you believe. Confirmation hearings aren't as pointless as they look: They can matter very much indeed — even when nominees are confirmed. Hugh Eakin on the Swedish kings of cyberwar. Polish-born sociologist Zygmunt Bauman dies.