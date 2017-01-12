From The Nation, a special issue on The Obama Years. Obama's top 50 accomplishments, revisited: Paul Glastris and Nancy LeTourneau on the comprehensive legacy of the 44th President. What did Barack Obama accomplish, and how much of it will survive in the age of Trump? A reflection on Barack Obama's presidency: Barack Obama's presidency lurched between idealism and acrimony but some of his accomplishments will endure. Jonathan Chait on how Barack Obama's legacy is more secure than you, or the GOP, think. What Trump can and cannot unwind: Matthew Cooper reviews Audacity: How Barack Obama Defied His Critics and Created a Legacy That Will Prevail by Jonathan Chait (and more).

John Cassidy on Obama's economic record: An assessment. How Obama's failures paved the way for American socialism. Obama's anger management problem: As the cool-headed president says goodbye, one lesson from Trump — he should have picked more enemies. Was Barack Obama bad for Democrats? The Democratic Party's down-ballot collapse, explained: Thanks, Obama (well, it's not really his fault). I miss our sane, calm, empathetic, funny president already: Before Trump's election, we on the Left didn't give President Obama enough credit — why?

From The Atlantic Monthly, my president was black: Ta-Nehisi Coates on a history of the first African American White House — and of what came next (and responses). How Barack Obama failed black Americans: The country's first black president never pursued policies bold enough to close the racial wealth gap. Cornel West on the sad legacy of Barack Obama.

Farewell to the reader in chief: In countless ways, over his two terms, the president has endeavored to impart his passion for this power of books. Carlos Lozada on the self-referential presidency of Barack Obama.

Obama uses farewell address to call for defense of democracy against Trump. Obama's subtle warning to working-class Trump voters: You played yourselves. Obama spoke to a better America — but does that country still exist? America will miss Barack Obama's decency.