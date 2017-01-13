Steven Kates (RMIT): Classical Economics Explained: Understanding Economic Theory Before Keynes. The introduction to The Nobel Factor: The Prize in Economics, Social Democracy, and the Market Turn by Avner Offer and Gabriel Soderberg. Larry Samuelson (Yale): Game Theory in Economics and Beyond. The art and science of economics at Cambridge: The history of a famous faculty shows that the way economics is taught depends on what you think economists are for. Noah Smith on how Econ 101 might be wrong about supply and demand; and a debate with Mark Buchanan on what's wrong with macroeconomics. Marc Lavoie on rethinking macroeconomic theory before the next crisis.

Kaushik Basu (Cornell): The State of Economics, the State of the World. Robert Skidelsky on economists versus the economy: Mathematics, demanding and seductive, has monopolized their mental horizons. Morong Yang (HFUT): Yes, Econometrics is Alchemy. Jeffrey Sachs: Economics is "horrendously misguided" and obsessed with "completely unimportant things". The consent of the governed: The hole at the heart of economics. Brendan Markey‐Towler (Queensland): Economics Cannot Isolate Itself from Political Theory: A Mathematical Demonstration. Economists are like the rest of us — their views on controversies line up with their ideologies.

Donald Trump's refusal to reveal his tax returns highlights a problem with economic theory. Why most economists are so worried about Trump: Trump's populist pose assigns less value to economic expertise, while also creating the conditions under which it's most likely to be needed. Economists contemplate life on the outs. How economists can stay relevant under Trump.