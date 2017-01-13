David Enoch (HUJI): Ideal Theory, Utopianism, and What's the Question (in Political Philosophy). Jenann Ismael (Arizona): A Philosopher of Science Looks at Idealization in Political Theory. Christian Rostboll (Copenhagen): Kant and the Critique of the Ethics-First Approach to Politics. Michael Frazer (East Anglia): Utopophobia as a Vocation: The Professional Ethics of Ideal and Nonideal Political Theory. Thomas Fossen (Leiden): Modus Vivendi Beyond the Social Contract: Peace, Conflict, and the Good Life in Realist Political Theory. Paul Raekstad (Amsterdam): Realism, Utopianism, and Radical Values. Edward Hall and Matt Sleat (Sheffield): Ethics, Morality and the Case for Realist Political Theory. Janosch Prinz (QUB) and Enzo Rossi (Amsterdam): Political Realism as Ideology Critique. Enzo Rossi reviews Reality and its Dreams by Raymond Geuss (and more).