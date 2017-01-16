From Boston Review, is globalization to blame? Dean Baker on how the loss of jobs that accompanied globalization could have been avoided (and responses). Mexicans are the Nafta winners? It's news to them. Begun, the trade wars have: Donald Trump has been very consistent about his preferred trade policies — his proposed trade representative, Robert Lighthizer, is just the latest data point. Donald Trump sure seems like he's serious about starting some trade wars. Is Trump's tariff plan constitutional? Top U.S. trade official Michael Froman sounds alarm over protectionist policies. Jason Furman, Katheryn Russ, Jay Shambaugh on how US tariffs are an arbitrary and regressive tax. Why Trump's trade plan could be a tax on the poor. The cost of Trump's protectionist policies will be borne by American consumers.