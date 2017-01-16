Joel Chow (Arizona): On the Structure of Democratic Authority. Daniela Cammack (Stanford): The Demos in Demokratia. Jose Luis Marti (Pompeu Fabra): Pluralism and Consensus in Deliberative Democracy. Christian F. Rostboll (Copenhagen): Democratic Respect and Compromise. Timothy McGettigan (Colorado State): The Big Fib: Democratic Ideals in an Unprincipled World. Ludvig Beckman (Stockholm) and Jonas Hultin Rosenberg (Uppsala): Freedom as Non-domination and Democratic Inclusion. The algorithmic democracy: AI is changing how we think, debate, and choose. You can download Democratic Reason: Politics, Collective Intelligence, and the Rule of the Many by Helene Landemore (2013).