European leaders shocked as Trump slams NATO and E.U., raising fears of transatlantic split. Trump just threatened to dismantle the European-American alliance as we know it. Josh Marshall on Trump's (and Putin's) plan to dissolve the EU and NATO. "Europe's fate is in our hands": Angela Merkel's defiant reply to Trump. If Trump isn't Putin's puppet, why does he act like he is? Trump isn't Putin's puppet — he's Putin's ticking time-bomb. Why is Trump against Europe? Eric Posner wonders. Who are the figures pushing Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin together? Andreas Umland (IECA): Alexander Dugin and Moscow's New Right-Radical Intellectual Circles at the Start of Putin's Third Presidential Term 2012-2013: The Anti-Orange Committee, the Izborsk Club and the Florian Geyer Club in Their Political Context.
Kurt Engelen (RGSL): Is Cold War 2.0 Our Best Available Option? A Critical Analysis of Western Foreign Policies Following the Annexation of Crimea by the Russian Federation; and Why Cold War is Not Such a Bad Idea. Yes, NATO is sharing the defense burden. Lithuania is building a fence on its border with Kaliningrad. Anders Wivel (Copenhagen): Living on the Edge: Georgian Foreign Policy between the West and the Rest. Serbia plans to seize a slice of northern Kosovo just as Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimea region in 2014, Kosovo's president says, as the two Balkan neighbors trade accusations of wanting to ignite a new regional war.