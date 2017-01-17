Andrew L. Whitehead (Clemson) and Samuel L. Perry (Oklahoma): Unbuckling the Bible Belt: A State-level Analysis of Religious Factors and Google Searches for Porn. With the death of one of the last three Shakers, an American religious tradition takes a step closer to extinction. James A. Haught on the long, slow death of religion. The evangelical scion who stopped believing: The son of a famous pastor, Bart Campolo is now a rising star of atheism — using the skills he learned in the world he left behind. The introduction to Drawn to the Gods: Religion and Humor in The Simpsons, South Park, and Family Guy by David Feltmate.