From Democracy, a special issue on America After Trump. David Remnick on John Lewis, Donald Trump, and the meaning of legitimacy. From Balkinization, Jonathan Hafetz on maintaining constitutional checks on the cusp of a Trump administration; and so what would it take to think about constitutional revision? We have lost, we are lost, not an election, but a civilization — where does that leave us? A true political revolution is possible: An excerpt from Rules for Revolutionaries: How Big Organizing Can Change Everything by Becky Bond and Zack Exley. Josh Marshall on the case for not being crybabies. Trump is Making Journalism Great Again: In his own way, Trump has set us free.
David Pettinicchio (Toronto): Elites, Policy, and Social Movements. From Dissent, a special section on The Fight Ahead. Liberals plan to battle Trump with a page from the conservative playbook. "Wait for the government to collapse and then you're in power again": Jonathan Chait sees a model for Democrats in the Trump era — his name is Mitch McConnell (and more on Obamacare). Time to turn up the heat: Senate staffers are complaining about the avalanche of angry calls. Donald Trump is highly unpopular: See what sticks — hit him on the ACA, hit him on everything Ryan is trying to do, hit him on his ongoing corruption, hit him on his alleged sexual trysts in Moscow, try everything that might work.