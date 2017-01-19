Yikai Wang (Oslo): The Political Economy of the Middle-Income Trap: Implications for Potential Growth. Rabah Arezki, Rick van der Ploeg, and Frederik Toscani on the shifting natural wealth of nations. Humanity has racked up a record $152 trillion of debt: The global economy is in uncharted waters — perhaps it will take novel measures to guide it back to familiar seas. Why do governments drown in debt, but politicians don't crack down on tax evasion? Josh Eisen and Richard Swift ring the alarm bells over the looting of the public purse. Henry Farrell (George Washington): Globalized Green Lanternism. Trump's election adds growth, uncertainty to global forecast, IMF says.