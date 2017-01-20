Trump entering White House unbent and unpopular. Donald Trump thinks approval ratings are rigged — that's scarier than you think: Ignoring approval ratings removes a major check on Trump's power. "He has this deep fear that he is not a legitimate president": On the eve of the inauguration, Trump's biographers ponder his refusal to bend his ego to his new office. Donald Trump is so scared to come out of his house and be president. Pissologies: Sam Kriss on the psychoses that animate the most powerful man in the world. Sapna Maheshwari on 10 times Trump spread fake news. Truth in the age of Trump: No one who backed Trump has any excuse for being surprised by what he does — we all know who and what he is. Stop waiting for Trump to start making sense — or his lackeys, or the deplorables.

Donald the Unready: The new president will be corrupt and crazy, but he'll also be incompetent. Eric Posner posts The Dictator's Handbook, U.S. edition. Welcome to the Trump Dark Age: Either his presidency is an aberration or the dawn of a intolerant, regressive era (and more).