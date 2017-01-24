Andy Grewal (Iowa): The Foreign Emoluments Clause and the Chief Executive. Trump promised to resign from his companies — but there's no record he's done so. Trump has violated his oath to the Constitution — his first act as President. It does not matter one single iota that Donald Trump resigned from his businesses. Donald Trump's conflicts of interest leave him vulnerable. Watchdog group to sue Trump over foreign business profits. We don't gradually glide into corrupt behavior — we jump head first.

Trump names his Inauguration Day a "National Day of Patriotic Devotion". Sources say Trump's CIA visit made relations with intel community worse (and more and more). This is how Donald Trump engineers applause: The tradition of manufacturing applause for public performances goes back to the Roman emperor Nero. Trump struggles to shake his erratic campaign habits. Rocky first weekend for Trump troubles even his top aides. You may have thought that last weekend's temper tantrum was bad — but there's much, much worse to come.

CDC abruptly cancels long-planned conference on climate change and health. Team Trump is launching a frontal assault on the EPA (and more). Dana Nuccitelli on how Trump supporters don't like his climate policies. Trump pledged to reverse Obama's executive orders — here's how well past presidents have fulfilled that pledge. The most dangerous bill you've never heard of just passed the House. Trump is taking action without sharing basic information with the public. In the Trump administration era of "alternative facts", what happens to government data?

Dear media: The Trump White House has total contempt for you — time to react accordingly. Put on your big-boy pants, journos: President Trump's lies don't call for extraordinary media measures — just do your jobs. What Trump could mean for journalism: How reporters around the world cover leaders hostile to them. The Trump administration's lies have already ruined its credibility: The president has made the wrong bet, and it will sink him.