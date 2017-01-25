From Nautilus, Adam Kucharski on Euclid as founding father: We hold this mathematics to be self evident. We couldn't live without "zero" — but we once had to. Piotr Urbanczyk interviews Charles McCarty on the limits of mathematical explanation. Majority of mathematicians hail from just 24 scientific "families". Why are there so few women mathematicians? How a corrosive culture keeps women out of leadership positions on math journals. Why does the practice of mathematics often fall short of our ideals and hopes? Francis Su on mathematics for human flourishing. How I rewired my brain to become fluent in math: The building blocks of understanding are memorization and repetition.