From New York, Ed Kilgore on the unsettling possibility that the Trump administration is flying without a flight plan. Quentin Bruneau on why we're not re-living the interwar years — we're back in the 19th century. Is Donald Trump the next Jimmy Carter? Political scientists have argued that Trump represents the last gasp of a failing coalition — but we might be in a new political era altogether. Trump will not be a conventional Republican. George Hawley on how Donald Trump can change conservatism. The "great conservative sorting" has begun: The Trump administration is going to force conservatives into some revealing choices. The fight for the soul of the Republican Party has been canceled.