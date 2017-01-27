Aziz Z. Huq and Tom Ginsburg (Chicago): How to Lose a Constitutional Democracy. Thanks to the incoming president, American democracy is in an accelerated state of decay — is there anything we can do? Donald Trump is becoming an authoritarian leader before our very eyes: The administration's many lies should frighten all Americans. Is American democracy strong enough for Trump? The vulgar and the sophisticates: Are our diminished democratic institutions capable of forcing Trump to behave responsibly? Life after trust: Once you lose faith in one institution, you start to lose faith in them all — lessons from Putin's Moscow.

Why it's so terrifying that team Trump is unhinged from verifiable scientific fact. Experts in authoritarianism are very concerned about Trump's first few days as president: The GOP's unwillingness to rein him in may be the biggest warning sign. Can history prepare us for the Trump presidency? Twenty-one historians explain which moments in history are closest to this one — and what we can learn. Mohammad-Mahmoud Ould Mohamedou on the American Sisi moment. Surviving Trump: Adam Boretz interviews Lewis Lapham, author of Age of Folly: America Abandons its Democracy. Francis Fukuyama on the case against panic (and more).

The US has been downgraded to a "flawed democracy" by the Economist Intelligence Unit (and more). Donald Trump today sets out to make America great again — but what if it was never great?