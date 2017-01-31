Maria Rosaria Marella (Perugia): The Commons as a Legal Concept. Rich Juzwiak interviews Timothy B. Tyson, author of The Blood of Emmett Till. Deborah Lipstadt on the Trump administration's flirtation with Holocaust denial. Dystopian novels are all the rage: Readers will not forget — literature is a form of resistance. Amazon is running out of dystopian books that eerily reflect our present political moment. We are informed that Donald J. Trump won an Ig Nobel Prize. The last unknown man: He appeared out of nowhere, he had no name, no memory, no past, he was the only person the FBI ever listed as missing even though they knew where he was — how could B.K. Doe remain anonymous in the modern age's matrix of observation? After truth: Terms like post-truth and post-blackness distort the past and the present.